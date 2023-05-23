Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,307,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,047. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.