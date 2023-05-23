Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 330,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.02. 217,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,962. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.