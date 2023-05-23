Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. 4,179,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,594,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

