Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.28. The stock had a trading volume of 508,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,428. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.08. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

