Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,369,000 after acquiring an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,630,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 529,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,704. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

