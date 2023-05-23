Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. 132,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

