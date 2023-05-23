Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,592 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 1,137,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,900. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.48. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

