Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

