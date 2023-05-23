Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,285 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 776,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 837,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 1,769,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

