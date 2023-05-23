Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.