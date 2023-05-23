Comparing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 1.66% 3.20% 2.75% Invacare -16.72% -94.34% -10.81%

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

70.0% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 0.71 $1.87 million $0.24 45.63 Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.31%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Invacare.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Invacare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

