Columbia Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $197.82. 947,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,891. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day moving average is $203.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

