Columbia Asset Management Purchases 281 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $14.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $683.94. The stock had a trading volume of 411,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.04 and its 200-day moving average is $624.10. The company has a market cap of $269.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $699.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

