Columbia Asset Management Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,435. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

