Columbia Asset Management Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,136,000 after buying an additional 292,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,340,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,250,000 after buying an additional 194,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. 388,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,968. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.