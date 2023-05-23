Columbia Asset Management Buys 695 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,572. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

