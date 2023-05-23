Columbia Asset Management Buys 12,560 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

