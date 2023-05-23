Columbia Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 11,272,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,104,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.