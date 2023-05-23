Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 475,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,634 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,909,000 after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 126,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,945. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.