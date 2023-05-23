Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lessened by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Third Point LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,359. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

