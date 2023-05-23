Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $1,884.54 on Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,884.54 or 0.07015091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $16.53 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

