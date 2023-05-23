Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,012,000.

FTXG opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $983.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

