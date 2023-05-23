Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

