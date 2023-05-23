Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

