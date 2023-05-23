Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $537,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,771 shares of company stock worth $5,281,872. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.