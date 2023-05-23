Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

