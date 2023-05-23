Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VO stock opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average of $210.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

