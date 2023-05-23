Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Booking by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,695.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,613.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,353.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

