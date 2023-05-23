Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 517,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 508,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

