Clear Investment Research LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 744,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,193. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

