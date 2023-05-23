Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases 64 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock worth $16,244,510. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.65. 16,980,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,059,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.37. The company has a market cap of $763.33 billion, a PE ratio of 179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.