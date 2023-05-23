Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,114 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

