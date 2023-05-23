Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $501.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $501.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $471.62 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $478.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.28 and a 200-day moving average of $448.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

