Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,611 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.15% of Cintas worth $526,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas stock opened at $471.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $478.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

