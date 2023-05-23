CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,267 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $336.36 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $338.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.62.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

