CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.08 Million in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 11,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 732,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,038,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after buying an additional 324,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,592,000 after buying an additional 110,243 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

