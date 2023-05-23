CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.71 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after buying an additional 66,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,609,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $115.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

