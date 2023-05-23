CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.
Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $179.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
