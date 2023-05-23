Christopher Clark Sells 50,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $23,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Christopher Clark sold 25,151 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $11,569.46.

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $4,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

NYSE GROV traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 1,047,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,037. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.80. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROV. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62,204 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

