Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.12. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 154,970 shares changing hands.
Chindata Group Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Chindata Group
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.