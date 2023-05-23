Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.12. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 154,970 shares changing hands.

Chindata Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

