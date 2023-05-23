Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 9800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

