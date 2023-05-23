Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,694.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,183 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,994,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.