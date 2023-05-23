Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

