Chainbing (CBG) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $577.95 million and $3,036.50 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainbing has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

