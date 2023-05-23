CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Director Purchases C$21,500.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) Director John Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$21,500.00.

CEMATRIX Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. CEMATRIX Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.79.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0129336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

