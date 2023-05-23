Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Financial Analysis

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $25.73 million 3.89 -$106.14 million ($2.22) -0.81 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,387.10 -$8.74 million ($0.99) -2.97

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

22.6% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cellectis has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -407.96% -70.87% -36.46% ZIVO Bioscience N/A -1,249.74% -265.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 0 4 0 2.60 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellectis currently has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 377.78%. ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.74%. Given Cellectis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Cellectis beats ZIVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

