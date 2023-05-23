CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $59.04 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025647 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017875 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,370.00 or 0.99980098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07076808 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,196,862.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

