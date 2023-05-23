CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.01

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 73252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

CBS Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

