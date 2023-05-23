CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.72% of CBRE Group worth $418,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CBRE opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
