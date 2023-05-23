CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $67,100.84 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,191.29 or 1.00024726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.67561075 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

